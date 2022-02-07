W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.48 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

