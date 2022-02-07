Wall Street Games (WSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.65 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $1.65 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.95 or 0.07185401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.35 or 0.99929213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006670 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

