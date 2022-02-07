Wanchain Trading 18.2% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00188895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00402343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

