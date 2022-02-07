Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,696,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $41.98 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

