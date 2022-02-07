Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,062 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $105,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.