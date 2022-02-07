Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Head to Head Contrast

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waterdrop and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Equitable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 13.08 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.14 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.31

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and Equitable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 642.42%. Equitable has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Equitable.

Summary

Equitable beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

