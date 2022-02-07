WAX (WAXP) Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. WAX has a market cap of $738.90 million and approximately $49.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,848,962,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,839,759 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

