Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 834.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,804 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Wayfair worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $142.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,367 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.27.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.