Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 14,986 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average of $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

