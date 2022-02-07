Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.36. 737,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $643.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

