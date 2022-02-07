Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $919.62. 319,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. upped their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

