Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 637,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,536,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,873,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

