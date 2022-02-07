Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 20,061 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 172.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.36. 737,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $643.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

