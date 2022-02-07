Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 637,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 857,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,873,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

