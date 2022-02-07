WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,565. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

