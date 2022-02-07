Wedbush Comments on Redbox’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Redbox in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.20.

Redbox stock opened at 2.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.43. Redbox has a one year low of 2.00 and a one year high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

