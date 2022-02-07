Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

