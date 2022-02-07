Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of RL opened at $118.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 302.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

