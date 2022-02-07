Wedbush Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

