Wedbush Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.