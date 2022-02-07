Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) recently:

2/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$57.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$62.00.

LSPD stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.02. The company had a trading volume of 491,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,865. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of C$33.19 and a one year high of C$165.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.