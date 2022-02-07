Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.71) to GBX 450 ($6.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.43) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.43) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 590 ($7.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 401 ($5.39) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on the stock.

BP stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 405.90 ($5.46). 65,138,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 250.35 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 400.55 ($5.39). The stock has a market cap of £80.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.53.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($430.12).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

