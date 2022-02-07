Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC):

2/3/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €889.00 ($998.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/2/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €880.00 ($988.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €840.00 ($943.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($898.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €680.00 ($764.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €850.00 ($955.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €879.00 ($987.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €845.00 ($949.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €843.00 ($947.19) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €805.00 ($904.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €830.00 ($932.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €820.00 ($921.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($915.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €820.00 ($921.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €855.00 ($960.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA MC traded down €5.60 ($6.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €706.10 ($793.37). 404,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €709.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €680.05. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

