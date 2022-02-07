Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $478.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/3/2022 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one year. Acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, and customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines continue to increase in second-quarter fiscal 2022, buoyed by solid demand for UGG and HOKA brands. However, the metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, thanks to the supply chain woes. Although management retained full-year sales view, it lowered gross margin projection. While production remained largely unaffected due to lower exposure of factories located in Southern Vietnam, the company is experiencing cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking scarcity that have led to shipping delays and a greater usage of air freight.”

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,904. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.36. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

