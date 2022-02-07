Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/14/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

1/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/6/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

