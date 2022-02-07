Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:
- 2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/14/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”
- 1/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/6/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
