Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.30. 19,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,121,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 275,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100,951 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

