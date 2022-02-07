Wells Fargo & Company Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $165.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.76.

Eaton stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

