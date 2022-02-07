Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Down 2.8%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 3,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

