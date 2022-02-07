Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

