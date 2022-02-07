Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE WDO opened at C$11.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

