Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 38,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.388 dividend. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

