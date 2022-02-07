Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 38,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.
Wesfarmers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
