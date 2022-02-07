WestRock to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

WRK opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

