Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

