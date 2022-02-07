Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,353,650 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

