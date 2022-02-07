Wilder World Hits Market Cap of $180.20 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $180.20 million and $5.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00109474 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

