William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

MIXT opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

