William Blair Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

