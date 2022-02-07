William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

CTSH opened at $86.82 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

