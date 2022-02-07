Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

WSM opened at $162.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

