Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $10.71 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00024171 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,424,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,197 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

