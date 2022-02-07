Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

WTKWY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $101.74 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

