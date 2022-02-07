WOM Protocol Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $13.32 million and $1.63 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

