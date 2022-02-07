WOO Network Market Cap Reaches $722.28 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $722.28 million and $89.22 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 888,443,445 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

