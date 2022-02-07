WorkQuest Token (WQT) Achieves Market Cap of $395,529.71

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $395,529.71 and $363,765.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00107662 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,647,382 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

