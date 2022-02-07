WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $51,775.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.66 or 0.00017469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

