WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.83 and last traded at C$21.77. 1,468,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 205,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

