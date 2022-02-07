Wrapped BNB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $479.98 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $431.18 or 0.00981570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $479.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,536,964 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.