WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$184.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$169.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$166.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.