Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

XEL stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.