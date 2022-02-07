XMON Price Hits $43,537.13 on Top Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $43,537.13 or 0.98763562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $65.08 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

