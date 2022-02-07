XRP Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $40.63 billion and $4.63 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,769,444 coins and its circulating supply is 47,832,461,678 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

